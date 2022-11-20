lair – 18 Pitt players walk on Senior Day

Saturday was the 2022 home finale for the Pitt football team, which means it was also Senior Day. In all, 18 seniors participated In the Senior Day festivities pre-game. Here’s a rundown of those 18.

QB Derek Kyler

QB Nick Patti

RB Vincent Davis

OL Owen Drexel

OL Gabe Houy

OL Jake Kradel

OL Marcus Minor

OL Dakota Peters

OL Blake Zubovic

DE Deslin Alexandre

DE Habakkuk Baldonado

DE Chris Maloney

DE John Morgan

LB Myles Canton

LB Tylar Wiltz

S Erick Hallett

S Judson Tallandier

K Sam Scarton

Of course, participation in Senior Day does not necessarily mean those players are set on not returning next season. 12 of those 18 players do have the option to come back for another year of eligibility (mostly as super seniors – the designation for players using an extra year granted by the NCAA due to being on a roster during the COVID year of 2020).

The six players from those 18 who cannot return next year are quarterback Derek Kyler, offensive linemen Owen Drexel, Gabe Houy and Marcus Minor and defensive end Deslin Alexandre. The rest will have the option to come back.

Beyond those 18, Pitt has 11 additional seniors who will face a decision of whether they want to return to the Panthers for one more year in 2023. While none of these 11 participated in Senior Day, those who have spoken publicly have said they have not made a decision yet.

QB Kedon Slovis

RB C’Bo Flemister

WR Jared Wayne

DT Tyler Bentley

DT Devin Danielson

DT David Green

LB SirVocea Dennis

LB Brandon George

LB Shayne Simon

CB Marquis Williams

CB A.J. Woods