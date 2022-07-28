Lainey Wilson Forced to Cancel 2 Shows amid Dad Brian’s Medical Emergency: ‘Toughest Man I Know’

Lainey Wilson attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mindy Small/WireImage Lainey Wilson

Country star Lainey Wilson is asking fans to keep her family in their thoughts as her dad Brian recovers from a medical emergency.

The “Things a Man Oughta Know” singer, 30, shared a statement to social media Wednesday announcing the cancellation of two shows scheduled for this weekend in Iowa “due to a family emergency.”

“I’m so sorry to cancel last minute, but please trust I would not be backing out if it weren’t critical,” she wrote. “Please keep my family in your prayers.”

Hours later, Lainey shared a sweet photo with her father that featured him in a cowboy hat alongside the caption: “My deddy. My cowboy. Please keep lifting him up in prayer. Toughest man I know. ❤️”

RELATED: Lainey Wilson ‘Sat in the Bathtub and Cried’ the Morning After Her ACMs Win: ‘Biggest Moment’

Wilson has long spoken about her close relationship with her dad, and on Father’s Day she shared a sweet home video of the pair on Instagram.

“Happy Father’s Day to the man who taught us what it means to roll your sleeves up and get it done,” Lainey captioned the post. “He likes to keep it a secret, but he’s got a big ole heart too. The real Brian Wilson.”

In an interview with PEOPLE last year, the country star talked about growing up on a farm in Louisiana, where her dad worked “every damn day from sunup to sundown.”

“I learned so much by growing up that way,” she recalled. “I knew from a very young age that nothing comes easy.”

RELATED: Lainey Wilson Says ‘Things a Man Oughta Know’ Recently Ended a Marriage as She Jokes: ‘I Brought Awareness’

Lainey spoke to Taste of Country in March after she was named New Female Artist of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards, and she laughed about how much her parents enjoyed meeting other country artists at the show.

Lainey Wilson

Jason Kempin/Getty Lainey Wilson

“My daddy, he’ll just take a little picture just to show his buddies back home and I’m like, ‘Can you please not do that? That’s my friend now,'” she said.

The star also told the outlet about how her parents were the first people she called after winning her first ACM Award, and that they’ve been her biggest supporters since day one.

“Any little singing competition around the house, or whatever my mama would take me to, my daddy would pay for us to get there,” Lainey said. “Helped me buy my camper trailer whenever I moved to Nashville in 2011. Before anybody else thought I could do it, they did.”