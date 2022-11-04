Laid-Off Twitter Employees Sound Off About Company’s “Red Wedding” – The Hamden Journal

“Well Twitter…it’s been real, and it’s been fun. But the end hasn’t been real fun,” wrote one former employee from the company’s Global Wellness team last night. He was among the estimated 3,700 of the company’s 7,500 or so employees being laid off by new owner Elon Musk this week.

Others offered telling pop culture references.

“Has the red wedding started?” one employee wrote on Slack, according to the New York Times, just minutes before the company sent an email announcing the layoffs.

Former employees reported differing language in the notices they were sent. Some samples:

“We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.”

“…we write to inform you that your role at Twitter has been identified as potentially impacted or at risk of redundancy.”

“During this time, you will be on a Non-Working Notice period and your access to Twitter systems will be deactivated.”

Many exiting employees were notified via email. Or as one put it, “The official (and very dehumanizing) layoff email has been received.” Other employees were simply locked out of the system and left to assume their services were no longer required.

“Looks like I’m unemployed y’all. Just got remotely logged out of my work laptop and removed from Slack,” wrote one.

Twitter also locked all employees — whether laid off or not — out of its offices.

“To help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data,” read one notice, “our offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended.”

Employees in New York, California and the company’s Dublin, Ireland hub were impacted.

The seemingly-important Ethics, Transparency and Accountability team lost about 20 people, which is the entire headcount, according to former member Joan Deitchman.

“Yep, the team is gone,” she wrote last night. “The team that was researching and pushing for algorithmic transparency and algorithmic choice. The team that was studying algorithmic amplification. The team that was inventing and building ethical AI tooling and methodologies. All that is gone.”

Others laid off include the company’s Global Head of Social & Editorial & his team of 17, Twitter’s Global Head of Culture & Community and its Head of U.S. Creator Content. Additional departments impacted include Community, Learning Design, Entertainment Partnerships, Engineering, iOS dev, Global Wellness and Global Comms.

🫡 Yep, the team is gone. The team that was researching and pushing for algorithmic transparency and algorithmic choice. The team that was studying algorithmic amplification. The team that was inventing and building ethical AI tooling and methodologies. All that is gone. — Joan Deitchman (@JoanDeitchman) November 4, 2022

Looks like I’m unemployed y’all. Just got remotely logged out of my work laptop and removed from Slack. #OneTeam forever. Loved you all so much. So sad it had to end this way 💔 — Simon Balmain  (@SBkcrn) November 4, 2022

Well this isn’t looking promising. Can’t log into emails. Mac wont turn on. But so grateful this is happening at 3am. Really appreciate the thoughtfulness on the timing front guys. Meanwhile to everyone else at Twitter, you’re the best ❤️ #OneTeam pic.twitter.com/iWyAPeURcm — Chris Younie (@ChrisYounie) November 4, 2022

well, my entire team just got locked out. officially an ex-Tweep. it’s been a wild ride 🫡💙 #OneTeam — neeks (@neeks_cap) November 4, 2022

It’s official I’m out. Absolutely enjoyed my time and being able to be me everyday at work. My team has been fantastic and grateful I had the pleasure of working with them #LoveWhereYouWorked #OneTeam 🫡 — Dr. Yvette Thomas (@TechD0C) November 4, 2022

My former colleagues finding out they’ve been let go by being logged out of Slack/laptops is as low as it gets. — Reesha Bonet 🌳🧘🏽‍♀️🌳 (@Reesha) November 4, 2022

Heya I just lost access to all my Twitter logins so I guess that’s it 🙁 If you’re still an iOS dev at Twitter check out D1011300 I landed TODAY which finishes a debugging assist tool I quickly finished this week for the iOS developers left

<3 last little gift <3#oneteam — JohannMG (@Johann_MG) November 4, 2022

I got the email… I still have a job but I stayed up last night watching hard-working, talented, caring people get logged out one by one and I don’t know what to say. Tweeps, you are remarkable. #OneTeam #TwitterLayoffs (My colleague captured it perfectly) pic.twitter.com/dLCx0Ts0bb — eli schutze🫡 (@elibelly) November 4, 2022

Well Twitter…it’s been real, and it’s been fun. But the end hasn’t been real fun. My career, my character and my aspirations are forever changed by this incredible place and more importantly, its people. Be well, Tweeps!🫡#OneTeam #LoveWhereYouWorked — Joey (@jowehh) November 4, 2022