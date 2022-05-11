Laguna Niguel wildfire ravages waterfront homes in Southern California

An upscale Southern California waterfront neighborhood was evacuated Wednesday after a wildfire fanned by ocean winds spread to as many as eight houses.

The Laguna Niguel blaze was first reported around 2:45 p.m. and had engulfed about 30 acres by 5 p.m., according to KNBC-TV.

Dramatic helicopter video aired by KABC-TV showed the fire climbing up a brush covered hillside overlooking the Pacific Ocean and spreading across Ocean County’s Aliso Summit Hiking Trail to palatial houses on the top of the hill.

Crews fought the blaze from above with aircrafts, dropping fire retardant and water on the smoke congested area, video showed.

Residents of the Coronado Pointe and Pacific Island Drive neighborhoods were ordered to leave their homes, while voluntary evacuations were in effect in nearby Laguna Beach, officials said.

