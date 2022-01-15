The Hamden Journal

Lael Brainard Says Inflation Is ‘Too High.’ She’s Open to a Rate Hike in March.

Lael Brainard Says Inflation Is ‘Too High.’ She’s Open to a Rate Hike in March.

Text size

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.