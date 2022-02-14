Lady Whistledown is back in full force in Bridgerton season 2 tease

Get ready for Netflix and frills.

Netflix just dropped a highly anticipated preview for the second season of Bridgerton, which hits the streamer on March 25.

The new teaser features Lady Whistledown back with her mighty pen and if you thought she’d be taking it easy on anyone this season, think again. “I’ve been sharpening my knives — for all of you,” she warns in the new teaser.

Season 2 will follow the romantic travails of eldest Bridgerton brother, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). Determined to find a suitable wife (a.k.a the perfect viscountess, but someone he does not love), Anthony sets his sights on newcomer Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran). But her headstrong, overly protective sister Kate (Simone Ashley) has other ideas about Anthony’s suitability.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Bridgerton siblings continue to have dust-ups as their own, as Benedict (Luke Thompson) navigates the artistic world he craves, Eloise (Claudia Jessie) makes her debut into society, and Colin (Luke Newton) returns from his travels a slightly changed man.

Lady Whistledown continues to exert enormous control over the ton via the power of her pen, while the author behind her, one Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), struggles to keep control of this massive secret.

“The main theme of season 2 is head versus heart,” creator Chris Van Dusen previously told EW. “It’s true for Anthony and Kate, and it’s also true for Penelope. Her heart is with Lady Whistledown, but even she has to wonder if being London’s most notorious gossip writer is the wisest thing.”

No matter what happens, there’s sure to be lots of intrigue and steamy sequences.

For more on Bridgerton season 2, read our March cover story. Watch the teaser above.

