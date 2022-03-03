Lady Gaga, Zoë Kravitz, Kevin Costner, and others announced as Oscars presenters

Lady Gaga, Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz

Lady Gaga may have not received the Oscar nom this year for her performance in House Of Gucci, but she certainly will be at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony—as a presenter. Gaga joins five other unveiled presenters including Kevin Costner, Youn Yuh-jung, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, and Zoë Kravitz.

“Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe,” Oscars producer Will Packer says. “That’s the precise goal of the show this year, and we’re thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year’s best in filmmaking.”

Actor Kevin Costner won the Oscar for Best Director in 1991 for his film Dances With Wolves. He also currently stars in the wildly popular Western series Yellowstone. Lady Gaga won her first Oscar in 2018 for her original song for A Star Is Born, a film in which she also starred. Youn Yuh-jung won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress last year for her role in Minari.

Rosie Perez, best known for her role in White Men Can’t Jump, snagged the nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in 1993’s Fearless. Comedian Chris Rock of Everybody Hates Chris is simply, Chris Rock. He also served as presenter back in 2019. Zoë Kravitz has been selected as a presenter just ahead of the wide release of The Batman, in which she stars alongside Robert Pattinson.

The six presenters announced so far will join the official hosts for the evening: Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall, and Amy Schumer. This will be the first time in three years the Oscars will have hosts.

The 94th Oscars will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.