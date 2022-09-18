Lady Gaga Tearfully Apologizes For Stopping Show Because Of Storm – The Hamden Journal

Lady Gaga was forced to stop her Miami Hard Rock Stadium show on Saturday because of rain and lightning conditions.

The pop star issued a tearful apology on Instagram to her fans.

“We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami, but we couldn’t, because even when the rains sort of stopped there was lightning that was striking right down to the ground so close to us,” she said in a video post.

“I know that for a really long time I’ve always wanted to be that hardcore bad b–ch, but what I really want is to also be responsible and loving, and I don’t know what I would do if anything happened to anybody in the audience, or to any member of my crew or my band or my dancers.”

Ironically, fans were awaiting the performance of her 2020 single “Rain on Me” when the show was stopped.

“I’m sorry i couldn’t finish the show it was too dangerous the lightening (sic) was being unpredictable and changing moment by moment,” the “Bad Romance” singer said in a separate written post.

“Look, for years some of you have called me ‘mother monster,’ in my heart I knew it was better to keep you safe. Thank you for believing in me.”