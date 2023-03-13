Lady Gaga Surprises on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet in Fresh-Off-the-Runway Gown with Butt-Exposing Rear View

Lady Gaga made a surprise last-minute appearance on the 2023 Oscars red carpet Sunday — but nothing about her look was rushed. She stunned in a sheer black dress fresh off the Versace runway; a slicked-back updo, diamond collar necklace, glossy red lip and smoky eye completed the look.

The dress, which features a sheer long-sleeve bodice with exposed corset boning and a drop-waist full skirt, was worn days ago by Gigi Hadid when she opened the Versace FW23 runway show in Los Angeles on March 9.

It also had one surprising detail: The skirt dipped low below her rear end, exposing her backside with a strategically placed zipper.

95th Annual Academy Awards – Lady Gaga butt

Mike Coppola/Getty

Gaga, 36, wasn’t initially expected to attend the Oscars; on Wednesday, show producer Glenn Weiss said Wednesday during a press conference that the pop star and actress had a scheduling conflict with the Joker sequel Folie à Deux.

But that changed by Sunday, with sources telling Variety and ABC News that Gaga would indeed be there, and would perform “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick — which is nominated for Original Song — at the ceremony.

This is the singer and actress’s fourth Oscar nomination and third for Original Song. She won the trophy previously in the category for the song “Shallow” from A Star Is Born. She was also nominated for Best Actress that year for starring in the film.

95th Annual Academy Awards – Arrivals

Arturo Holmes/Getty

Gaga’s been laying low on the award show circuit this season, but she made several huge appearances last year. She wore two different — but equally memorable — looks for last year’s Academy Awards. For her first look at Elton John’s party, she donned a creamy yellow Rodarte gown. She switched up the vibe completely and wore a sparkling fitted Ralph Lauren Collection jumpsuit with dazzling necklaces and black heels to present the award for Best Picture at the show.

lady gaga

Neilson Barnard/Getty; jamie McCarthy/Getty

But perhaps the most special gown she wore last year was to the Grammys. Though the “Bad Romance” singer rocked a trio of gowns to the event, her teal crepe back satin silk velvet dress with a feather capelet had a special twist: It was designed by her sister, Natali Germanotta.

Gaga shouted out her little sister on Instagram the day after the show, tagging her younger sibling’s New York-based design house, Topo Studio.

“Thank you to @topostudiony for hand making this beautiful 👗 for me 🥰,” she wrote.

Lady Gaga (L) attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Denise Truscello/Getty

The Oscars are airing live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.