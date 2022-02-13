Lady Gaga, LeBron James and More Celebs Rave About 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘Best Ever’

Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg

The Super Bowl 2022 halftime show had everyone talking.

Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg delivered an epic Halftime Show performance at Super Bowl LVI that set social media ablaze.

Many of those raving about the performance were celebrities and athletes.

Lady Gaga, who previously headlined the 2017 halftime show, tweeted: “THAT WAS A BOMB OF RADICAL LOVE THANK YOU #SuperBowl HALFTIME SHOW!! Incredible!! That’s what it’s all about!!”

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James could not contain himself on Twitter after the show.

“OMG!!!!!!!!! WOW WOW WOW!!!!!!!! THE GREATEST HALFTIME SHOW IVE EVER SEEN!!!” said the NBA legend, 37, who was in attendance for Sunday’s game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

In a second tweet responding to a high school basketball coach calling the Halftime Show “Black history,” James wrote, “FACTS!!!! Like my wife would say “PERIOD’.”

Former NBA star Dwyane Wade also chimed in on Twitter, writing, “That halftime performance was insane 🔥🔥🔥.”

Philadelphia 76ers newcomer James Harden simply tweeted out, “Best halftime show ever!” — a sentiment shared by Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts and former USA women’s soccer star Abby Wambach.

NFL commentator Tedy Bruschi, who won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots in the 2000s, made it clear just how electric the atmosphere was in his own tweet.

“If I were in the locker room I’d seriously consider coming out for this halftime show. 🔥🔥🔥,” Bruschi, 48, said.

Meanwhile, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was particularly thrilled with Lamar’s performance, simply writing, “Kendrick!!!”

The halftime show got lots of love from NASCAR as well. Bubba Wallace tweeted, “Damn, that was dope!! 10/10!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #SuperBowl,” after watching the show, while Ryan Blaney called it better than the preview for Jordan Peele’s new film, Nope.

“I stand corrected,” Blaney, 28, wrote. “Snoop and Dre have me breaking it down in the living room.”

Other celebrities to share the love on Twitter included Missy Elliott, who said Blige’s has “been LEGENDARY and WILL FOREVER BE!👑,” adding, “this is what LONGEVITY look like #SuperBowl.”

Kerry Washington also cheered on the “Family Affair” singer with, “Mary J Blige. That’s it. That’s the tweet. Bowing down.” Halsey, on the other hand, praised Dr. Dre and wrote: “We owe dr dre everything.”