Lady Gaga helps photographer after he falls on Oscars red carpet: ‘Hero’

Lady Gaga paused on her way inside the Dolby Theater at the 95th annual Academy Awards to help a photographer who fell on the champagne-coloured carpet.

On Sunday 12 March, the A Star is Born star, who wore a sheer Versace gown for occasion, was walking the beige carpet ahead of the Oscars when she turned abruptly to run toward a photographer who’d tripped and fallen.

Lady Gaga could then be seen helping the photographer to his feet and briefly checking to make sure he was okay, before resuming her walk inside.

The moment has prompted praise for the actress on social media, where fans have applauded her for running to lend a helping hand.

“Hero,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Notice how she didn’t even think about it, it was in her reflex to help him, she’s just genuinely sweet and kind.”

“The way people react speaks volumes about who they are at their core,” someone else tweeted.

Later in the night, Lady Gaga, who is nominated for Best Original Song for her Top Gun: Maverick song “Hold My Hand,” performed in a stripped-down look that consisted of black jeans, a grey T-shirt and minimal makeup.

“Lady Gaga is the first person I’ve ever seen at the Oscars literally wearing an outfit I own. Wouldn’t have bet on that,” one person tweeted about the relatable look, while another said: “@ladygaga just killed her performance at the Oscars and did it in the most low-key way possible. Like no big production, no dancers, no fancy outfit. Literally slayed it.”