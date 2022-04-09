Lady Gaga dog walker Ryan Fischer concerned after alleged shooter free

Lady Gaga’s dogwalker is calling on his alleged shooter to face the music after he was mistakenly freed from a Los Angeles jail because of a “clerical error.”

“While I’m deeply concerned at the events that led to his release, I’m confident law enforcement will rectify the error,” Ryan Fischer wrote Friday on Instagram.

James Howard Jackson, 19, is one of three men accused of shooting and robbing Fischer in February 2021. He was released from custody on Wednesday after records mistakenly showed the charges against him were dropped, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Fischer was shot and robbed while walking the pop singer’s French Bulldogs last year in Los Angeles. Instagram

Lady Gaga said her “heart is sick” after the theft of her dogs last year. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

“I ask for Mr. Jackson to turn himself over to the authorities, so resolution to the crime committed against me runs its course, whatever the courts determine that outcome to be,” Fischer wrote.

Fischer was shot in the chest and suffered a collapsed lung in the attack, which was caught on video. Lady Gaga’s bulldogs Koji and Gustav were taken by the assailants.

Jackson was arrested in April 2021 along with Jaylin White and Lafayette Whaley. Each man was charged with attempted murder and robbery in the dogs-for-cash scheme. The trio of hoodlums was apparently unaware that Lady Gaga owned the dogs, police said.

The Post’s Feb. 26, 2021 cover.

Two other people, Jennifer McBride and Harold White, were charged as accessories to the crime, officials said.

The group allegedly recruited McBride to act as the good Samaritan after Lady Gaga offered a $500,000 reward for the pups. McBride arrived at an LAPD station claiming she had found the two dogs, police said. She was never given the award after officials became suspicious of her story.

Gaga, meanwhile, was reunited with her dogs as cops pieced the story together, connecting McBride with the others.

The superstar performer said at the time her “heart is sick” after the dognapping.