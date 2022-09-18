Lady Gaga cries in apology video after weather forced her to cut final Chromatica Ball concert short

Lady Gaga (pictured in July) got emotional as she filmed a video explaining why her final Chromatica Ball performance had to be cut short.(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Lady Gaga teared up as she filmed an emotional message to fans apologizing for being forced to end her Miami concert early on Saturday night. The show at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium — the last of the pop star’s Chromatica Ball world tour, which had been delayed two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic — had to be cut short and evacuated due to a thunder storm.

Still wearing her stage makeup and a purple and black latex bodysuit paired with fishnet stockings, the Oscar winner choked up as she thanked fans and explained the risks of continuing her performance.

“We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami, but we couldn’t because even when the rain sort of stopped there was lightning that was striking right down to the ground so close to us,” Gaga, 36, said.

“And look I know that for a really long time, I’ve always wanted to be like that hard-core bad bitch, but what I really want is to also be responsible and loving and I don’t know what I would do if anything happened to anybody in the audience or to any member of my crew, my band, my dancers.”

“I’m sorry that we didn’t get to do the epic performance of ‘Rain On Me’ in the rain but what’s more worth it to me is life,” she added.

The singer-actress also broke down as she noted the red roses she was clutching, saying, “whoever threw these to me on stage, I will cherish them forever.”

Still overcome with emotion, Gaga — who chronicled her experience with fibromyalgia and chronic pain in the 2017 documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two — went to share how “it took so much in my heart to get back to a place where I could perform and be healthy.”

“I hope you know that part of why I decided not to finish the show is because I am healthy and it’s a healthy decision for all of you and for myself as well,” she said.

She continued, “So I love you and yes I’d rather be dry, but we’re all alive so go home and be safe and I’ll see you the next time I’m on stage and until then Chromatica will never be over because Chromatica is about healing and Chromatica is about knowing that you’re enough and I feel enough tonight even though I didn’t get to finish. I really feel like enough, so thank you for giving me that. I love you. Bye.”

The House of Gucci star also posted a selfie that shows her holding her red roses. In it, Gaga reflected on the responsibility she felt to keep her fans safe.

“Look, for years some of you have called me ‘mother monster,'” she noted. “In my heart I knew it was better to keep you safe. Thank you for believing in me. This was the greatest tour of my life and I will cherish this moment forever — it took a long time for me to heal, but I did.”

Fans rushed to offer messages of support in the singer’s comments section, assuring her that she had made the right decision by stopping the show.