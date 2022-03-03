Lady Gaga, Chris Rock, Kevin Costner and Zoe Kravitz Among Presenters

Lady Gaga may have missed out on an expected Oscar nomination for her starring role in House of Gucci, but the singer-actress will be at the 2022 Oscars after all.

Gaga is just one of a handful of presenters announced Thursday for this year’s Academy Awards.

Also set to take the stage at the Dolby Theatre are Chris Rock, Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz, Rosie Perez and last year’s best supporting actress winner Yuh-Jung Youn.

The Oscars often have the previous year’s acting winners present this year’s acting awards.

Additional presenters and other talent joining the show will be revealed in the next few weeks.

It was previously announced that the Oscars will not require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for its performers and presenters, but nominees and guests will have to show proof of vaccination as well as two negative PCR tests. The performers and presenters, however, will be tested for COVID-19, in keeping with safety protocols set by L.A. County’s Department of Health.

The show has also made headlines in recent days for its controversial decision to have a number of crafts categories, including makeup and hairstyling where Gaga’s House of Gucci scored its lone nomination, not presented live during the ABC telecast. The nominees and winners will, however, be announced during the show, with viewers able to see the speech that took place earlier at the Dolby.

The Power of the Dog leads the nominations for this year’s Oscars with 12 nods.

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are set to host the 2022 Oscars, which will be produced by Will Packer and Shayla Cowan, and air live on Sunday, March 27 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.

