Lady Gaga Announces Rescheduled Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour Dates

After having to reschedule due to COVID, Lady Gaga has announced new dates for her eagerly-anticipated Chromatica Ball summer tour. The singer announced the 15 stops via Twitter on Monday morning, which start July 17 and will continue through September 10.

The dates include:

7/17 —Düsseldorf. DE at Merkur Spiel-Arena

7/21 —Stockholm. SW at Friends Arena

7/24 —Paris, FR at Stade de France

7/26 —Arnhem, NL at GelreDome

7/29 — London, UK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

7/30 — London, UK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

8/06 —Toronto, ON at Rogers Centre

8/08 — Washington, DC at Nationals Park

8/11 — East Rutherford, NJ at Metlife Stadium

8/15 — Chicago, IL at Wrigley Field

8/19 — Boston, MA at Fenway Park

8/23 — Dallas, TX at Globe Life Field

8/26 — Atlanta, GA at Truist Park

9/8 — San Francisco, CA at Oracle Park

9/10 — Los Angeles, CA at Dodger Stadium

Tickets for the newly-added dates go on sale Friday, March 11 in Arnhem and London, and Monday, March 14 in the other cities. For rescheduled shows in Paris, London, Toronto, East Rutherford, Chicago and Boston, tickets are on sale now. Previously purchased tickets will remain valid for these shows.

The tour is promoting Lady Gaga’s sixth studio album “Chromatica,” which was released in 2020 and faced a press cycle silenced by COVID. At the time of the album’s release, Variety‘s Jem Aswad celebrated the work as one of her best albums yet.

“Even though nearly every song on ‘Chromatica’ has a four-on-the-floor, butt-thumping beat, the songs themselves are remarkably varied in many other ways,” he wrote. “It’s pure, joyous dancefloor pop — the acoustic instruments and country flourishes of ‘Joanne’ and ‘A Star Is Born’ are nowhere in sight; there isn’t even much piano — but with a melodic sophistication and emotional depth that her more recent songs have lacked.”

