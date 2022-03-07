Lady Gaga Announces Chromatica Ball Tour Dates: Complete Schedule – The Hamden Journal

Lada Gaga might have been snubbed by Oscar for her non-nominated role in House of Gucci, but her legions of fans will have ample opportunities to show their love this summer: Gaga’s long-postponed Chromatica Ball stadium tour is back on, with more than a dozen dates just announced.

Included on the itinerary: Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium (Sept. 10) and, for the New York area, East Rutherford, New Jersey’s Metlife Stadium (Aug. 11). See the complete tour schedule below.

The tour had originally been set for 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid pandemic shutdown. Gaga’s album Chromatica, which includes collaborations with Elton John, Ariana Grande and others, was released in May 2020, with the remix album Dawn of Chromatica released last September. “Rain On Me,” the album’s Gaga-Grande collaboration, was a #1 hit.

Gaga announced the tour on Instagram today.

The Lady Gaga Chromatica Ball tour itinerary is:

July 17 — Düsseldorf. Germany, Merkur Spiel-Arena

July 21 — Stockholm, Sweden, Friends Arena

July 24 — Paris, Stade de France

July 26 — Arnhem, Netherlands, GelreDome

July 29 and 30 — London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Aug. 6 — Toronto, Rogers Centre

Aug. 8 — Washington, D.C., Nationals Park

Aug. 11 — East Rutherford, Metlife Stadium

Aug. 15 — Chicago, Wrigley Field

Aug. 19 — Boston, Fenway Park

Aug. 23 — Dallas, Globe Life Field

Aug. 26— Atlanta, Truist Park

Sept. 8 — San Francisco, Oracle Park

Sept. 10 — Los Angeles, Dodger Stadium