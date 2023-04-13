Lady Gaga And Bruce Cohen To Co-Chair Joe Biden’s Revived Committee On The Arts And Humanities – The Hamden Journal

President Joe Biden plans to appoint producer Bruce Cohen and Lady Gaga as the co-chairs of the revived President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities.

Also on the list for the committee are Jon Batiste, Constance M. Carroll, George Clooney, Philip J. Deloria, M. Angélica Garcia, Jennifer Garner, Nora Halpern, Steve Israel, Marta Kauffman, Ricky Kirshner, Troy Kotsur, Katie McGrath, Laura Penn, Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya, Arnold Rampersad, Shonda Rhimes, Kimberly Richter Shirley, Horacio Sierra, Anna Deavere Smith, Joe Walsh, Kerry Washington and Pauline Yu.

Biden announced last year that he was reviving the committee, which was disbanded during the presidency of Donald Trump.