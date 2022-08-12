Lady A’s Charles Kelley Thanks Fans for Support on His ‘Journey to Sobriety’ After Tour Postponement

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChK0jbopW4c/ charleskelley Verified I want to thank everyone who has shown me so much support and encouragement so far on my journey of sobriety. Y’alls kind words have meant the world to me and really lifted me up over the past few weeks. I can’t wait to get back on the road with Lady A next year. Getting on that stage and being able to see, hear and feel everything through a clearer lens is going to be a gift that I won’t take for granted. ⁣ ⁣ I’m grateful for this time to focus on my family and my health.⁣ ⁣ Love, Charles 4h

Charles Kelley is grateful for the support of his fans as he gets sober.

On Friday, the Lady A band member, 40, thanked his supporters alongside an Instagram photo of him with wife Cassie and 6-year-old son Ward at the beach.

“I want to thank everyone who has shown me so much support and encouragement so far on my journey of sobriety,” he captioned the snap. “Y’alls kind words have meant the world to me and really lifted me up over the past few weeks.”

The musician continued, “I can’t wait to get back on the road with Lady A next year. Getting on that stage and being able to see, hear and feel everything through a clearer lens is going to be a gift that I won’t take for granted.”

Kelley concluded the message by sharing that he is “grateful for this time to focus on my family and my health.”

Earlier this month, Lady A announced that their Request Line Tour, which was set to begin on Aug. 13, would be postponed to 2023 to give Kelley all the time and support he needs.

“Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make,” the group wrote in a statement. “We are a band, but more importantly… we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety.”

The statement continued: “So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience.”

Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady A attend day 4 of The 49th CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium on June 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

John Shearer/Getty Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady A

Lady A — which also includes Hillary Scott, 36, and Dave Haywood, 40 — wrote that the tour update is coming “in real time,” but that fans who have purchased tickets will be contacted soon with new ticket information.

“We’re looking forward to making 2023 our best year yet!” the group wrote, signing their statement, “With love.”

Though Kelley has previously spoken publicly about his sobriety, he did hint at it in a recent Instagram post that teased BRELAND’s upcoming song “Told You I Could Drink,” which features Lady A.

“Fired up for this one,” Kelley wrote on Monday. “Ironic since I stopped drinking haha.”

Lady A announced a 21-date tour in April that was to begin in Nashville and wrap on Oct. 29 in Indianapolis.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.