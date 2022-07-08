Lack of trust, a missed meeting and immaturity soured Mayfield, Stefanski relationship

The Cleveland Browns and QB Baker Mayfield have moved on from each other. The team paying over $10 million of Mayfield’s salary just to get rid of him and get a day three draft pick. The player giving up over $3 million in guaranteed money just to get to play for another team.

As is often the case, after the divorce leads to stories from each side coming out as reporters are finally given the green light from sources to write something they’ve known for a while.

The problem between Mayfield and Kevin Stefanski seemed to bubble under the surface last season with glimpses popping up in different ways. Mayfield talked about needing better protection schemes and Stefanski’s playing calling seemed to put the QB in make-or-break situations at times.

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic (subscriber, $) described some of the problems behind the scenes between the two. All of them led to “a quarterback who didn’t trust his coach and a coach who didn’t trust his quarterback.”

Lloyd’s piece described an instance when Stefanski missed a meeting so he could meet with Myles Garrett privately. Mayfield had a problem with that which led to “a glaring spotlight” to be shown on the QB during film sessions from that day forward.

Lloyd may have made the strongest statement yet about Mayfield’s presence in the locker room:

Mayfield was widely viewed as childish and immature. His behavior annoyed teammates and divided the locker room. He was often difficult to coach.

The former Heisman Trophy winner and top overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft is now on to Carolina where he has a chance to turn things around. Perhaps the divorce will be best for all involved as it seems the relationship between coach and quarterback was beyond repair.