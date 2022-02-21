Lacey Chabert Signs Multi-Picture Deal With Crown Media – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Hallmark veteran Lacey Chabert is expanding her relationship with parent company Crown Media Family Networks. Chabert has signed an exclusive multi-picture overall deal with Crown Media, under which she will headline and executive produce movies and develop other content for Hallmark Channel and other Hallmark platforms over the next two years.

“Lacey’s warmth, talent, relatability, and creative sensibilities have endeared her to millions of Hallmark viewers for more than ten years, making her one of our most in-demand stars,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP, Programming, Crown Media Family Networks. “In addition to shining on screen, Lacey is a prolific behind-the-scenes creative partner, developing and executive producing many of our highest-quality, most-beloved projects of all time. She inherently understands and embodies what our networks are all about – the transformational power of love and making people feel good – and we look forward to continuing our work with her to create heartfelt, compelling stories that will entertain, inspire, and touch our audience.”

Chabert most recently developed, executive produced, and starred in The Wedding Veil, a movie trilogy for Hallmark Channel. The first installment, which premiered on January 8, was the 2nd most-watched non-holiday movie among Households and Women 18+ in network history, according to the company and the second installment was the most-watched cable program of the week among Women 18+. Additionally, Chabert also stars in, and executive produces Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ popular movie series Crossword Mysteries. Chabert’s history with the networks began with Elevator Girl, her first original movie for Hallmark Channel in 2010. Since then, she has starred in over 30 original movies across Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Best known for her role as Claudia on the Fox series Party of Five, Chabert also has appeared on ABC Family’s Baby Daddy and ABC’s All My Children, as well as in several TV movies, including Gypsy starring Bette Midler; A Little Piece of Heaven with Cloris Leachman; and Lifetime’s What If God Were the Sun? starring opposite Gena Rowlands.

Her feature film credits include Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, Mean Girls, Daddy Day Care and A&E’s The Brooke Ellison Story.

“My experience at Hallmark, a home to me for over ten years now, has been wonderful and it’s beyond rewarding to create characters and develop stories that resonate so strongly with viewers,” Chabert said. “I’m also incredibly grateful to Crown’s programming team for supporting me as a producer and empowering me to develop and star in projects that bring my passion and creative vision to life. I am so excited for what’s next and to continue connecting with Hallmark’s audience.”

Chabert is repped by Thruline Entertainment, Innovative Artists and Eric Suddleson of Felker, Toczek, Suddleson, Abramson.