LA3C Streaming Site Launches At The Hamden Journal – The Hamden Journal

The Hamden Journal on Thursday launched its streaming site for Contenders Film LA3C: Conversations With Contenders, the awards-season event that took place Saturday as part of the lineup of the LA3C culture and music festival in downtown Los Angeles.

The latest group of panels in our Contenders series featured new conversations with casts and creatives of buzzy pics, with the likes of Will Smith, Tom Hanks, Viola Davis, Ryan Coogler, Jerry Bruckheimer, Guillermo del Toro, Eddie Redmayne, Kerry Condon and Ron Howard and more discussing the paths their projects took to get to this point in the Oscar season.

The lineup in front of a full house at the JW Marriott at L.A. Live featured Bruckheimer and Joseph Kosinksi from Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick; Smith and Antoine Fuqua from Apple Original Films’ Emancipation; Baz Luhrmann from Warner Bros’ Elvis; Tom Hanks and Marc Forster from A Man Called Otto, and Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Gina Prince-Bythewood and Cathy Schulman from The Woman King, both from Sony Pictures; Howard and Joel Edgerton from Amazon Studios’ Thirteen Lives; Coogler from Walt Disney Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Chinonye Chukwu from Orion Pictures/MGM Pictures/United Artists Releasing’s Till; Condon from Searchlight Pictures’ The Banshees of Inisherin; and a trio of Netflix pics featuring del Toro from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Redmayne and Tobias Lindholm from The Good Nurse, and Scott Cooper from The Pale Blue Eye.

The event wraps the 2022 schedule for the Contenders Film series, designed to give Academy and key guild voters one-stop insight into this year’s awards-hopeful films. That run included live events in New York and Los Angeles, and virtual events spotlighting International and Documentary titles.