People

Adorable Photos of Nicole Ari Parker & Boris Kodjoe

Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker wed in 2005, after costarring on Showtime’s Soul Food for years prior. In 2014, the German actor gave PEOPLE some of his best marriage advice. “I’ve seen people stutter when they talk to him,” Parker told PEOPLE in 2002, when Kodjoe, a former model, was named one of the magazine’s 50 most beautiful.