LA train tracks blanketed in empty boxes as thieves target cargo containers

Train tracks used for freight-transport in Los Angeles resembled a garbage dump Thursday as thieves have been raiding cargo containers and leaving shipping packaging in their wake.

The screwy scene at a section of Union Pacific train tracks was captured by CBSLA – which also filmed an apparent thief darting from the area while carrying packages.

The sea of scrapped cardboard contained discarded items from Amazon, REI and other popular retailers, the outlet reported.

Union Pacific acknowledged the “cargo thefts” in a statement to the news station and said they have taken steps to crack down on the crimes.

The LAPD doesn’t respond to train thefts, sources told CBSLA, unless the freight-company specifically requests help.

The tracks were littered with refuse this week, despite being cleared by Union Pacific workers about a month ago, the report said.

“These rail crimes pose a serious safety threat to the public, our employees and local law enforcement officers,” Union Pacific said in a statement to the outlet.

“We have increased the number of Union Pacific special agents on patrol, and we have utilized and explored additional technologies to help us combat this criminal activity.”

A camera crew captures a thief running away after looting a cargo container. CBSLA