La Toya Jackson Recalls Lisa Marie Presley’s Love for Ex Michael Jackson in Tribute

La Toya Jackson is looking back at her brother Michael Jackson‘s relationship with Lisa Marie Presley.

One day after Lisa Marie’s death, the “Heart Don’t Lie” singer paid tribute and reflected on the bond shared between Elvis and Priscilla Presley‘s daughter and Michael, who were married in the ’90s.

“We miss you Lisa!” La Toya wrote on Instagram Jan. 13. “You will forever be in our hearts, I will never forget how much you shared the love you had for my brother with me! I thank you for being so honest, courageous and explicit with your love.”

Along with the message, she posted a photo montage of Lisa Marie, her parents and Michael set to his song “You Are Not Alone.”

Lisa Marie and Michael wed in May 1994 not long after she’d finalized her divorce from her first husband Danny Keough—with whom she welcomed daughter Riley and late son Benjamin.

She confirmed the marriage a few months after the nuptials.

“My married name is Mrs. Lisa Marie Presley-Jackson,” she said in a statement to The New York Times in August 1994. “I am very much in love with Michael. I dedicate my life to being his wife. I understand and support him. We both look forward to raising a family and living a happy, healthy life together.”

However, the marriage was short-lived, and the pair divorced in 1996. Years later, Lisa Marie reflected on her whirlwind romance with the singer and her decision to call it quits.

“I fell into this whole, ‘You poor, sweet, misunderstood man, I’m going to save you,'” she told Diane Sawyer during a 2003 ABC News interview. “You know, I fell into that. I fell in love with him. I did.”

As for the end of her union with Michael, who died in 2009, Lisa Marie said “it just kind of went really sour, really fast.”

“It was over the phone. I’d had enough,” she continued. “There was a lot of stuff going on then. It got really ugly at the end. It wasn’t pretty, but I don’t want to get into it.”

Lisa Marie died at the age of 54 on Jan. 12, hours after being rushed to the hospital. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told Entertainment Tonight she’d suffered a cardiac arrest. An official cause of death has yet to be revealed. Priscilla confirmed Lisa Marie’s death in a statement that evening.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” she told People. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Lisa Marie died two days after attending the Golden Globes, where she and Priscilla saw Austin Butler win the Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama award for his portrayal of her father in the biopic Elvis.

Following the news of Lisa Marie’s passing, Austin’s Elvis co-star Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were among the many expressing their condolences.

“Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie,” they wrote in part of an Instagram post. “She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad.”

