Tour de France 2022 stage seven live: La Super Planche des Belles Filles awaits speeding peloton – REUTERS

03:29 PM

22.5km to go

The road has started to rise as the breakaway nears the business end of the day. The final 10km of the stage will be where the real action starts, right now the peloton is nibbling away at the breakaway’s advantage, as each kilometre clicks on by.

Maximilian Schachmann rides on the front of the breakaway – EPA

03:25 PM

‘He’s coming home’

03:21 PM

27.5km to go

The seven-man breakaway is working well together and are holding off the chasing peloton. The gap is holding at 2min 46sec, but will that be enough? Suspect not, but we will see.

Dylan Teuns – EPA

03:16 PM

32.5km to go

Dylan Teuns squeezes a gel, the Belgian getting some much-needed carbohydrates down his neck. The gap between the stage leaders and the peloton is 2min 44sec.

03:13 PM

35km to go

The peloton crests the Col des Croix. Luke Rowe is on the front of a line of Ineos Grenadiers riders, positioned to the left of a mob of UAE Team Emirates boys who appear intent on taking Tadej Pogacar to the foot of the final climb in a position to take the stage win.

Geraint Thomas – GETTY IMAGES

03:07 PM

40.2km to go

Maximilian Schachmann’s head wobbles a little as he battles with the gradients on the category three Col des Croix. The German’s team-mate Lennard Kämna looks a little more relaxed, while Dylan Teuns has his jersey unzipped as he starts to feel the heat. Once again, Simon Geschke takes maximum points at the summit – two – which sees the Cofidis rider move up to second in the mountains classification behind Magnus Cort.

02:58 PM

45km to go

Not for the first time this afternoon, Primoz Roglic has been spotted dropping back to the team car. Again the Slovenian has Jumbo-Visma team-mate Tiesj Benoot for company. A little further up the road, UAE Team Emirates are still setting the pace, but the peloton has lost some ground on the seven-man breakaway which now leads by 3min 12sec.

Story continues

02:53 PM

50km to go

Cyril Barthe (B&B Hotels-KTM) and Imanol Erviti (Movistar) have managed to bridge over to the stage leaders, while by contrast Kasper Asgreen (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl) and Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) have dropped back into the peloton and were soon spat out the back.

02:44 PM

Not looking good for Van der Poel . . .

02:42 PM

Analysis of the final climb

Watch the Tour de France LIVE on discovery+, Eurosport and GCN+

02:41 PM

60km to go

The five-man breakaway comprising Luke Durbridge, Simon Geschke, Lennard Kämna, Maximilian Schachmann and Dylan Teuns gain another handful of seconds on the descent of the Col de Grosse Pierre, their advantage has grown to 2min 45sec.

02:36 PM

63.5km to go

Having got rid of some of the deadwood in the breakaway, the five leading riders managed to gain 30 or 40 seconds on the breakaway on that climb. As it stands, their advantage has grown out to 2min 35sec.

02:33 PM

67km to go

Simon Geschke (Cofidis) and Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) managed to bridge over to the leading trio of Luke Durbridge, Lennard Kämna and Maximilian Schachmann, before the man from Cofidis clipped off the front just shy of the summit where he opened his account in the mountains classification with two points, while Kämna took the other one.

02:27 PM

70km to go

With the road rising now, heading up the category three Col de Grosse Pierre, Italian climber Giulio Ciccone has popped which is a big surprise. In fact, the whole group has been blown to smithereens while Luke Durbridge (BikeExchange-Jayco), Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) press on. Kämna, of course, won a Tour de France stage two years ago from a breakaway and also did well in the recent Giro d’Italia where he added another mountain stage to his palmarès.

02:21 PM

73.5km to go

Wout van Aert adds five points to his tally in the race for the green jersey, which currently rests on his shoulders, following a quite bizarre ‘battle’ between Jumbo-Visma and Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl. Michael Morkov opened up the sprint early, but ultimately helped Christophe Laporte and Van Aert to 11th and 12th, while Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl’s sprinter Fabio Jakobsen was 13th, ahead of Morkov in 14th and Florian Sénéchal in 15th.

02:18 PM

75km to go

Mads Pedersen rolls on through the intermediate sprint in Gérardmer to add 20 points to his tally, a result that propels the Dane up to ninth in the points classification.

02:10 PM

80km to go

Primoz Roglic was just spotted working his way back into the bunch having dropped back to his team car. The Slovenian has Jumbo-Visma team-mate Tiesj Benoot for company. There appears to have been a slight easing off in the pace, resulting in the breakaway’s advantage growing out a little to 1min 59sec.

01:57 PM

90km to go

UAE Team Emirates have seven riders on the front of the peloton, so much for their team not being up to it. The breakaway’s lead drops to 1min 35sec.

Stage gets off to fast start before – GETTY IMAGES

01:55 PM

92.5km to go

After dropping out of the breakaway, Vegard Stake Laengen collected a load of bidons, or water bottles, from his team car before slowing a little and allowing the peloton to catch up with him. After distributing said bidons among his team-mates, the Norwegian fell into the UAE Team Emirates line where he will help with what very much looks like a chase. The breakaway’s lead has dropped to 1min 40sec.

Tadej Pogacar – EPA

01:51 PM

95km to go

Vegard Stake Laengen has dropped out of the breakaway, another rider who has clearly been instructed by the UAE Team Emirates team car.

01:44 PM

100km to go

The breakaway – which has ridden at an average speed of 50.1km/h – has failed to gain any more time on the peloton. Despite having some serious firepower in that 11-man group, they may struggle today if UAE Team Emirates continue to chase in the same manner as they are doing right now. It very much looks like Tadej Pogacar wants to win back-to-back stages which would see him extend his lead in the general classification.

Tadej Pogacar – GETTY IMAGES

01:40 PM

102.5km to go

UAE Team Emirates are clearly monitoring the breakaway and have three riders on the front of the peloton, with maillot jaune Tadej Pogacar sitting on fourth wheel. Tucked in behind the defending champion is the Ineos Grenadiers squad who are wearing yellow helmets to signify that they are leading the teams classification.

UAE Team Emirates – AP

01:37 PM

105km to go

Maximilian Schachmann, by the way, has become the virtual leader of the Tour de France. If he were to take the yellow jersey this afternoon he would become the first German since Tony Martin in 2015 to wear the fabled garment.

01:30 PM

110km to go

Mikaël Cherel and Kobe Goossens have given up the chase and been swallowed up by the bunch. The breakaway gains a few more seconds: it leads by 2min 12sec.

01:24 PM

115km to go

The breakaway has increased to 11 riders, that group now comprises Kasper Asgreen (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl), Cyril Barthe (B&B Hotels-KTM), Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Luke Durbridge (BikeExchange-Jayco), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Simon Geschke (Cofidis), Lennard Kämna (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) and Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates). They have gained 1min 51sec on the peloton that features the maillot jaune, while there are two riders – Mikaël Cherel (Ag2r-Citroën) and Kobe Goossens (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) – stuck in no man’s land a 1min 33sec.

breakaway – GETTY IMAGES

01:15 PM

125km km to go

Decent looking 10-man breakaway has formed – featuring Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious) who won the Planche des Belles Filles stage when it finished here in 2019. Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), who was second that day before taking hold of the leader’s yellow jersey, also managed to get into the move.

01:09 PM

128km to go

Filippo Ganna has sat up, the Italian drops back to the peloton. Guessing he was instructed to do so, rather than rip his legs off up the road for very little gain – the Italian’s horsepower may be better utilised elsewhere later this afternoon.

01:06 PM

130km to go

Simon Geschke (Cofidis), the 36-year-old who has one Tour de France stage on his palmarès, clipped off the front a few minutes ago before the German was caught with world time trial champion Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers). The duo have started to work with each and have gained 16sec on the peloton. Suspect they may want a few others to bridge over to lend some helping hands.

01:00 PM

As it stands . . .

There has been a flurry of attacks, but as yet a breakaway has failed to form. The peloton is strung out in a long line as a result of the fast pace of the bunch – the average speed so far has been 51.9km/h and they have covered 41.5km since passing through KMO 46mins ago. It looks like a beautiful day out in eastern France this afternoon, perfect day for a bike ride, although not too sure about riding at this pace.

Tour de France 2022 stage seven live: La Super Planche des Belles Filles awaits speeding peloton – AP

Interesting to note that not for the first time, UAE Team Emirates team-mates Marc Soler and George Bennett both endured mechanical issues earlier in the stage, but have managed to regroup with the peloton.

Marc Soler – GETTY IMAGES

07:40 AM

Hello

And welcome to our live rolling blog from stage seven of the 109th edition of the Tour de France, the 176.3-kilometre run from Tomblaine to La Super Planche des Belles Filles.

First Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) went off on a kamikaze mission on the longest stage of this year’s race at 219.9km, then Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) took hold of the leader’s jersey in a thrilling finale. Yesterday’s stage was a rolllercoaster of a ride that, at time, defied logic and any sort of logic. For those that were unable to watch or follow yesterday’s stage, here are the highlights. . .

Thanks to the 10sec time bonus he earned from the stage win, Pogacar took hold of the leader’s yellow jersey after leapfrogging Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) to top spot, while Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) moved up to third.

Van Aert extended his lead in the points classification after winning the intermediate sprint from the breakaway and will wear the green jersey having relinquished the maillot jaune on Thursday.

Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) kept top spot in the mountains and so will wear the polka dots for a fifth successive day.

Pogacar also leads the young rider classification, but his white jersey will be worn by while Britain’s Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers).

So, what’s on today’s menu?

Following yesterday’s stage of two halves, the Tour heads into the mountains later this afternoon. Admittedly they are not high mountains, but the first category one climb of the race should see another little shake-up in the general classification battle.

Tour de France stage seven profile – tour de france 2022 stage 7 live updates result tadej pogacar

Although just 7km long with an average gradient of 8.7%, the final climb of the day will provide a tough test for the riders, with the climbers and general classification contenders expected to come to the fore. Although this climb has become a popular feature in the Tour since its first appearance in the 2012 edition when Chris Froome took the stage and Bradley Wiggins seized the maillot jaune, the leader’s yellow jersey, today the climb has been ramped up to 11 with an additional stretch of gravel road near its summit. Although riders are unlikely to switch bikes near the top, put on some baggies and attach bar-bags to their handlebars, it should add a further element of layer of drama to what has over the past decade proved fertile ground for riders wanting to grow their ambitions for yellow.

tour de france 2022 stage 7 live updates result tadej pogacar

Having won yesterday to take his first yellow jersey of this year’s edition, most are expecting defending champion Pogacar to win the second stage of his career on Planche des Belles Filles following his dramatic Tour-winning exploits here in 2020. However, despite his obvious super-powers, nobody in the peloton will be planning on gifting him anything later on this afternoon.

Tadej Pogacar – tour de france 2022 stage 7 live updates result tadej pogacar – EPA

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) will be riding on home roads and in years gone by may have been expected to have a crack, but the Frenchman may be on shepherding duties for team-mate David Gaudu who on Thursday looked good. Fellow Frenchmen Romain Bardet (DSM) or Warren Barguil (Arkéa-Samsic) may also fancy their chances, but can they match Pogacar if the Slovenian is riding with the fire in his belly that led to Wiggins yesterday saying “the Tour is over”? Unlikely. From a British perspective, the steep incline on the final climb may suit Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers), the 29-year-old who starts the day fourth on general classification. Let us not forget Jumbo-Visma double act Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic who will also be keen to take back time they have lost to Pogacar in the opening week – 31sec and 2min 27sec respectively.

There are three categorised climbs – Col de Grosse Pierre, Col des Croix and La Planche des Belles Filles – with a maximum of 14 points up for grabs in the mountains classification, meaning if Cort manages to get in the breakaway and take maximum points on the first two climbs and completes the stage within the time limit, then he will retain his polka dot jersey going into the second weekend.

And finally, the weather . . .

Follow Telegraph Sport’s live coverage from 1pm (BST).