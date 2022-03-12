LA reporter covering deadly hit-and-run interrupted by another car wreck

A Los Angeles TV reporter got the shock of his life when a hit-and-run car wreck was caught live on camera behind him — while he was in the middle of reporting about a deadly hit-and-run collision at the same intersection a month earlier.

KTLA reporter Gene Kang was doing a live standup report on Thursday at the corner of Hoover and 84th streets in Los Angeles discussing how dangerous the intersection was when he was startled by two sedans slamming behind him. The film crew then zoomed in on one of the drivers, who veered left and then fled the accident.

“What the –?” someone blurts during the getaway, but the video apparently deleted the completion of the sentence.

“Our security guard Walter Mann yelled ‘get back,’ and we moved as the car came racing towards us. It veered away at the last second and T-boned the car,” Kang later reported.

The news crew then called 911 to report the crash. Officers at the scene told them they suspect the hit-and-run driver was involved in a previous crime. Officers took a license plate that fell off during the collision.

No one from the vehicle that stopped appeared injured, according to KTLA.

Footage of the crash posted to KTLA’s YouTube channel had received more than 860,000 views as of Saturday afternoon.

Kang was in the middle of reporting on a hit-and-run collision that killed a 42-year-old father while he was crossing the same street with his family on Feb. 26.

That driver still hasn’t been found.