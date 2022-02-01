For most of Sunday’s NFL conference game at SoFi Stadium, it looked like the San Francisco 49ers would be heading to Super Bowl LVI in the venue in two weeks. But looks can be deceiving.

Bouncing back from a 10-point deficit going into the fourth quarter, the Los Angeles Rams snatched that NFL perch away from their northern California rivals to win the dramatic match-up 20-17. Balancing its Winter Olympics coverage, NBC will be broadcasting the Super Bowl battle between the Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, but Fox has already proven a big winner.

Just over 50.42 million viewers tuned in for the January 30 primetime game between the Matthew Stafford-led Rams and the Kyle Shanahan-coached 49ers. That massive number is the accumulation of eyeballs on Fox, Fox Deportes, and NFL and Rupert Murdoch-owned streaming platforms.

Data for the CBS broadcast Bengals win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon is expected soon.

