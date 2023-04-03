‘La Lista’ Remake ‘Big Pink’ In Works From Abby Kohn, Marc Silverstein  – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein (I Feel Pretty) have closed deals to write and direct Big Pink, an English-language remake of the Spanish dramedy La lista de los deseos for Monarch Media.

Like the original 2020 film written and directed by Álvaro Díaz Lorenzo, the remake will be a heartwarming and funny tale about a group of women from different generations who, after completing treatment for breast cancer, go on a road trip adventure and learn to live life to the fullest.

Steve Barnett and Alan Powell will produce through their Monarch Media shingle, with their Monarch partner Vicky Patel exec producing.

“I’ve known Abby and Marc personally for a very long time and could not be more excited to be working with them on ‘Big Pink,’” said Barnett. “As filmmakers, their ability to balance sophisticated humor with a depth of emotions is the perfect fit for the film’s special subject matter.”

Kohn and Silverstein most recently wrote and directed the STX comedy I Feel Pretty starring Amy Schumer, which grossed over $94M worldwide. The duo otherwise best known for scripting Fox’s classic Drew Barrymore rom-com Never Been Kissed also co-wrote Screen Gems’ romantic drama The Vow, starring Rachel McAdams and Channing Tatum, as well as Warner Bros/New Line’s ensemble romantic dramedy He’s Just Not That Into You, based on the New York Times bestselling book of the same name.

Monarch Media’s principals are currently in post-production on Richard Linklater’s actioner Hitman, starring Top Gun: Maverick‘s Glen Powell, as well as the thriller Valiant One with Chase Stokes and Lana Condor, and the docuseries 1300 Miles to Broadway from Kenny Ortega and Kristin Chenoweth. The company also has an Untitled Holiday Musical hitting theaters via Sony Pictures this holiday season.

Kohn and Silverstein are repped by UTA, Entertainment 360 and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.