La La Land Musical Film Will Be Adapted for Broadway: ‘The Next Exciting Chapter’

La La Land

Lionsgate

La La Land is planning to head to New York.

The 2016 Oscar-winning film, which starred Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as lovers pursuing their dreams in Los Angeles, is being adapted for Broadway, Lionsgate and producer Marc Platt announced Tuesday.

Bartlett Sher, who won a Tony Award for directing the 2008 Broadway revival of South Pacific, will be at the helm of the project, which will feature a script by Ayad Akhtar (Broadway’s Disgraced) and Matthew Decker.

The stage adaptation will feature music by the film’s composer and two-time Academy Award winner Justin Hurwitz and lyrics by the Oscar and Tony-winning composing team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Benj Pasek; Justin Paul

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty; Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty

“I’m thrilled to reunite with Lionsgate and the incredible team behind La La Land to adapt the movie for the Broadway stage, the next exciting chapter in its evolution,” said producer Platt, whose son Ben Platt starred in Pasek and Paul’s musical Dear Evan Hansen.

Added the producer: “We’ve assembled a world-class team to create a musical that will delight La La Land‘s millions of current fans and introduce the property to a whole new audience.”

Dates nor a theater for the Broadway-aimed adaptation have not been announced.

The film, starring Stone as an aspiring actress and Gosling as a jazz pianist, won six Academy Awards at the 89th Academy Awards. However, Moonlight was awarded best picture even though La La Land was mistakenly announced as the big winner; it was later revealed that Moonlight had actually taken the prize.

Reminiscent of MGM classics, La La Land was written and directed by Damien Chazelle. Marc Platt also produced.

Last month, it was announced that Marc’s son Ben will return to Broadway in the first Main Stem revival of Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry’s Parade after having played the role of Leo Frank in a concert staging of the musical last year.