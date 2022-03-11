La La Anthony & Kelly Hu Set As Series Regulars For Season 2 – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: La La Anthony (The Chi), who recurred in the first season of Starz’s drama series BMF, has been promoted to series regular for Season 2. Kelly Hu (The Scorpion King) also joins as a series regular and Christine Horn (Snowfall) will recur in the series from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power franchise) and writer/executive producer and Detroit native Randy Huggins (Star).

Anthony will reprise her role as Markisha Taylor, who will have an expanded storyline in the second season. Markisha is the smart, sophisticated and street savvy wife of a powerful Detroit dealer. Despite the risk, Terry begins to pursue her relentlessly and they develop a friendship.

Hu will play Detective Veronica Jin, a smart, complex and tough cop out on the streets. Jin’s emotional journey is both universal and unique as she is a product of the American Dream shaped by her Chinese immigrant parents, but unique because Jin becomes the only Asian American, female detective in the murder capital of the world in the ‘80s.

Horn will portray Mabel Jones, a trusted friend and neighbor to the Flenory family. Despite her vivacious facade, the Flenory’s will discover there’s more to Mabel than what meets the eye.

The three join returning cast including Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., the son of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory; Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Myles Truitt and Steve Harris. Snoop Dogg, Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight, Wood Harris and Serayah recur in the series.

BMF is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980’s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country.

The series is executive produced by Jackson, alongside Huggins. Heather Zuhlke joins as an executive producer on Season 2 with Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements who are both set to return to executive produce. BMF is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television for Starz.