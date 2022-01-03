La La Anthony Hints At Being Ready for New Love Amid Divorce with Carmelo Anthony

La La Anthony seems to be in search of a new mister.

The actress and former TV host hinted about it in her most recent post about bringing in the New Year. Anthony posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing a short and silky brown dress and sitting on what appears to be a bathroom counter. The photo, which she took looking away from the camera, was accompanied by a message about how she spent her new year, while also detailing some hopeful requests for 2022.

La La Anthony celebrates the new year. (Photo: @lala/Instagram)

She wrote, “I brought in the New Year a little different this year. Kept things calm which is not my usual AT ALL lol but instead of being down about it I had to remind myself maybe that’s exactly what I needed. Time to myself & time with me & Kiyan just to reflect & be grateful for all the blessings in our lives. We wrote down some goals & manifestations for 2022 so cheers to that. Wishing everyone an amazing New Year with more LOVE more BLESSINGS, GOOD HEALTH and most of all HAPPINESS. Love y’all so much.”

But that’s not all she asked for. In the final part of her message she referred to her close friend Ciara and characters from the television show “Insecure” in regards to their love lives. She said, “Ps. I saw what YOU did for Ciara (I mean I was around for that

Anthony filed for divorce from her husband of more than 10 years, Carmelo Anthony, in June. While it’s been over decade since they tied the knot, they have been separated for some years. This comes years after the NBA player was accused of infidelity and of having a child with another woman while still married to La La.

The “Power” star addressed her divorce for the first time on “The Angie Martinez Show,” saying that while she kept quiet about the infidelity rumors, for the most part, it still “hit [her] really hard.” She also said she doesn’t see herself getting married again. “Marriage, I don’t think I can do that ever again,” she said. “I mean some, like, amazing person would have to come. I don’t see that happening again. But I don’t know what God has in store for me.”

It’s not clear whether her mindset on marriage has changed since speaking about it, but what is clear is these current sentiments she’s posting about finding love.

