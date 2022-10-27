LA Holocaust museum got ‘hate,’ ‘threats’ after Ye invite

A California Holocaust museum that invited Kanye West to learn about the dangers of his anti-Semitic tirades has written another open letter to him — saying it’s since been bombarded with hate-filled threats.

“Ye, since we invited you to visit us at Holocaust Museum LA we have received a tremendous amount of social media messages and comments,” the Los Angeles museum tweeted.

They included “some filled with hate, threats, and vitriol.”

“Others were saddled with hurt and yearned for further discourse,” the museum wrote, tagging the rapper’s still-suspended Twitter handle.

“To those who are using this as a platform to continue to spew hate we have a message for you: You will not discourage us from our mission to share the lessons of the Holocaust to commemorate those who were murdered, to educate all who will listen and learn,” it said.

Rapper Kanye West at the Givenchy Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show during the Paris Womenswear Fashion Week. AFP via Getty Images

The museum also noted how the rapper known as Ye has a huge reach, with 31.5 million followers on his still-inactive Twitter page and another 18.3 million on Instagram, where he reappeared this week after a ban was lifted.

The museum told Ye he has “twice as many Twitter followers as the total number of Jews on earth.”

The museum also noted how the rapper known as Ye has a huge reach, with 31.5 million followers on Twitter and 18.3 million on Instagram.

“Ye, since we invited you to visit us at Holocaust Museum LA we have received a tremendous amount of social media messages and comments,” the museum tweeted.

A California Holocaust museum that invited Kanye West to learn about the dangers of his anti-Semitic rants has been bombarded with hate-filled threats.





“You and anyone reading this can make a difference, you can choose to join us in building bridges rather than tearing them down,” the museum wrote.

The museum said the attacks came after it extended an invitation to host Ye earlier this month, soon after his tirades started with a threat to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

“Words matter and words have consequences Ye,” the museum said at the time.

“You and anyone reading this can make a difference, you can choose to join us in building bridges rather than tearing them down,” the museum wrote about the fashion designer.

The museum said the attacks came after Ye’s rants started with a threat to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”



“We urge you to come visit us at Holocaust Museum LA to understand just how words can incite horrific violence and genocides.”

Since then, Los Angeles has seen a spate of alarming anti-Semitic incidents, including vile flyers — and a giant banner unfurled on a freeway saying that “Kanye is right about the Jews.”

Mayor Eric Garcetti later tweeted “there is no place for discrimination or prejudice in Los Angeles. And we will never back down from the fight to expose and eliminate it.”