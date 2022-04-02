LA hiker missing for 2 weeks found dead, his dog was still waiting by his side

Oxygen

Florida Mom Still Missing Nearly A Week After Child Custody Exchange

Authorities are scrambling to uncover any clues related to the whereabouts of a missing Florida mom who mysteriously vanished after a custody exchange at a beach last weekend. Cassi Carli, 37, was last seen at Navarre Beach on March 27, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. She’d met with the child’s father, Marcus Spanavelo, to conduct swap custody of their 4-year-old daughter. “That was the last time that we know of that Cassie was seen,” Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson to