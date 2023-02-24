LA Galaxy-LAFC match at the Rose Bowl postponed due to winter storm in Southern California

El Trafico at the Rose Bowl will have to wait.

The marquee Major League Soccer opening weekend match between the LA Galaxy and LAFC on Saturday due to the large winter storm hitting California, the teams announced on Friday.

It’s unclear when the game will be made up.

The game was going to be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, and it was expected to break MLS’s single-game attendance record of 73,019. The iconic stadium can fit more than 92,000 people at capacity, and more than 70,000 tickets had already been distributed, per the Los Angeles Times’ Kevin Baxter.

The record-setting El Trafico match between the LA Galaxy and LAFC is going to have to wait. (Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The game between LAFC and the Galaxy was the first of three the two clubs are set to play this season. They will play on April 16 at Dignity Health Sports Park, and then again on Sept. 16 at BMO Stadium.

A winter storm hit the state on Thursday, and even brought snow to parts of Southern California. A blizzard warning is in effect until Saturday afternoon for the mountains in Los Angeles County, and the storm is expected to bring heavy rains, flooding and storms to the region.

The match was the second postponed due to weather. Sporting Kansas City’s match against the Portland Timbers was postponed until Monday due to snow in Oregon.