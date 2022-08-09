LA crash suspect Nicole Linton has previous accidents: report

The nurse accused of killing six — including a pregnant woman and her unborn child — in a fiery wreck in Los Angeles has a track record of car crashes and a history of mental health issues, according to a report.

Nicole Lorraine Linton, the 37-year-old traveling nurse from Houston, Texas who was hit with six counts of murder over the Aug. 4 crash on Monday, has been involved in 13 other wrecks, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Prosecutors said the previous crashes include a 2020 injury accident that left two cars totaled, and that Linton allegedly knew the danger she posed behind the wheel, the paper reported.

Nicole Linton, the nurse accused of killing six people in a Los Angeles car crash, has reportedly been involved in 13 other crashes. Frederick M. Brown/Daily Mail.com via AP, Pool

Linton allegedly blew a red light at 90 mph, according to prosecutors. RMG

The California Highway Patrol, which is leading the investigation into the collision, declined to provide information on Linton’s driving record to The Post on Tuesday.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón similarly declined to answer reporters’ questions on the suspect’s road record Monday, citing the ongoing investigation.

“We’re not discussing that at this point,” he said.

Linton was reportedly involved in a crash in 2020 that left two cars totaled. Nicole Linton/LinkedIn

The crash victims included pregnant woman Asherey Ryan and her her 11-month-old son Allonzo. Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Linton’s lawyer Halim Dhanidina said in court that his client has a history of “profound mental health issues” from out-of-state that could be linked to the collision, but did not elaborate, according to the Times.

Prosecutors say Linton’s Mercedes blew a red light at roughly 90 mph last Thursday, striking at least five other cars and setting at least three on fire in a crowded intersection in Windsor Hills.

The crash killed 23-year-old Asherey Ryan, who was 8 1/2-months pregnant, as well as her 11-month-old son Allonzo. Ryan’s boyfriend, Reynold Lester, was also killed in the wreck. The family was reportedly on its way to a prenatal checkup at the time.

Linton’s destroyed car after the fiery crash on August 4, 2022. Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

“A young family was destroyed in the blink of an eye,” Gascón said at the news conference.

Two other women — who have not been publicly identified — were also killed in the crash.

With Post wires