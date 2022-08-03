LA City Hall To Be Lit Up In Honor Of Vin Scully, Tributes Pour In – The Hamden Journal

LA City Hall To Be Lit Up In Honor Of Vin Scully, Tributes Pour In – Deadline

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has said that City Hall will be lit up on Wednesday night to honor legendary broadcaster Vin Scully, the radio and TV voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers who died Tuesday at the age of 94.

In a statement, Garcetti called Scully “bigger than baseball” and added, “He was the soul of Los Angeles, the undisputed voice of America’s pastime, and the narrator of some of the most thrilling moments of our lives.” (Scroll down for Garcetti’s statement in full.)

On Twitter, Garcetti wrote, “He united us, inspired us, and showed us all what it means to serve.”

Scully called some of the biggest moments in sports for various networks — and notably some of the most iconic baseball moments for the Dodgers across 67 years, becoming synonymous with Los Angeles. At news of his passing, tributes from the sports and entertainment world poured in on social media as fans gathered outside Dodgers stadium late Tuesday night.

Here’s Garcetti’s statement:

“Vin Scully was bigger than baseball. He was the soul of Los Angeles, the undisputed voice of America’s pastime, and the narrator of some of the most thrilling moments of our lives. It is impossible to think about the Dodgers without reflecting on Vin’s incomparable way with words and the boundless wisdom he shared with generations of fans around the world. Our hearts are broken by his passing, but he will forever be remembered as an indispensable teller of L.A.’s story — and the author of some of our most indelible memories.

“One of the greatest honors of my life was handing Vin the first Key to the City I ever gave out upon his retirement. He was a true gentleman, a dear friend, and always had a kind word to offer.

“City Hall will be lit tomorrow night to honor his legacy, celebrate his contributions, and memorialize the man who could bring a city together with five magic words: ‘It’s time for Dodgers baseball…’”

The Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night at Oracle Park where the scoreboard was lit with a message honoring Scully.