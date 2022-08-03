LA City Hall To Be Lit Up In Honor Of Vin Scully, Tributes Pour In – The Hamden Journal

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has said that City Hall will be lit up on Wednesday night to honor legendary broadcaster Vin Scully, the radio and TV voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers who died Tuesday at the age of 94.

In a statement, Garcetti called Scully “bigger than baseball” and added, “He was the soul of Los Angeles, the undisputed voice of America’s pastime, and the narrator of some of the most thrilling moments of our lives.” (Scroll down for Garcetti’s statement in full.)

On Twitter, Garcetti wrote, “He united us, inspired us, and showed us all what it means to serve.”

Vin Scully’s passing is the end of a chapter of our city’s history. He united us, inspired us, and showed us all what it means to serve. Our City Hall will be lit up for you tomorrow Vin, our dear friend, the Voice of LA. Thank you from a grateful and loving city. #vinscully — Eric Garcetti (@ericgarcetti) August 3, 2022

Scully called some of the biggest moments in sports for various networks — and notably some of the most iconic baseball moments for the Dodgers across 67 years, becoming synonymous with Los Angeles. At news of his passing, tributes from the sports and entertainment world poured in on social media as fans gathered outside Dodgers stadium late Tuesday night.

Fans gathering outside @Dodgers stadium to pay tribute to #vinscully .

A growing memorial of candles and flowers honoring the baseball icon.#RIPVinScully #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/D1kfSB41l0 — Leanne Suter (@abc7leanne) August 3, 2022

Dodger Nation, today we lost a Los Angeles and Major League Baseball legend, Vin Scully. Vin was the voice of the @Dodgers from Brooklyn to Los Angeles for over six decades. pic.twitter.com/MX6kNYbBrr — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 3, 2022

I literally pulled the car over in awe one day in LA because I could not believe that any human being could put anything that perfectly. Rest In Peace Vin Scully. Rest In Peace. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) August 3, 2022

Growing up in LA, one heard the sound of Vin Scully’s melodious voice echoing from gas stations and portable radios all summer. We had a chat once, and, before an enthralled audience, he was an effortlessly fascinating storyteller. And a proper gent.. RIP, Vin. — Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) August 3, 2022

Vin Scully, voice of the @Dodgers, has died. He was a true sports storyteller & his #Dodgers career lasted 67 years, the longest tenure of any broadcaster w/a single team in pro sports history. Our deepest condolences to his family. Rest easy, @TheVinScully. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/wSbMf6NYtX — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) August 3, 2022

Here’s Garcetti’s statement:

“Vin Scully was bigger than baseball. He was the soul of Los Angeles, the undisputed voice of America’s pastime, and the narrator of some of the most thrilling moments of our lives. It is impossible to think about the Dodgers without reflecting on Vin’s incomparable way with words and the boundless wisdom he shared with generations of fans around the world. Our hearts are broken by his passing, but he will forever be remembered as an indispensable teller of L.A.’s story — and the author of some of our most indelible memories.

“One of the greatest honors of my life was handing Vin the first Key to the City I ever gave out upon his retirement. He was a true gentleman, a dear friend, and always had a kind word to offer.

“City Hall will be lit tomorrow night to honor his legacy, celebrate his contributions, and memorialize the man who could bring a city together with five magic words: ‘It’s time for Dodgers baseball…’”

AP



The Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night at Oracle Park where the scoreboard was lit with a message honoring Scully.