One day after the run of A Christmas Carol was canceled at the Ahmanson Theatre, that venue and four others in downtown Los Angeles announced they will require full vaccination against Covid-19 and a booster shot for attendees starting January 17, 2022.

The policy will affect all indoor performances and events at the Ahmanson, the Music Center, the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, the Mark Taper Forum and the Walt Disney Concert Hall, including those by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Los Angeles Master Chorale and the Center Theatre Group.

According to The Music Center, the policy “is in line with its commitment both to safety and the importance of creating a welcoming, inclusive environment for all who visit the campus.”

A statement indicated audience members who are eligible for the booster but have been unable to get one will likely be given a “one-month grace period.”

The Music Center’s policy allows people without a booster to show proof of a negative PCR test within 48 hours of the event or a rapid test within 24 hours. At-home tests will not be accepted. But the testing option could vary by event depending on the production company. Vaccination policies published by the L.A. Philharmonic and Master Chorale make no mention of a testing option for audience members.

The Music Center policy will also apply to all staff and vendors accessing building on the campus, including The Music Center Annex and Grand Park offices.

California Governor Gavin Newsom revealed today that daily new infections in the state have risen 100% in the past week amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

