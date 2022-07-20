L.A.’s Kershaw, Ohtani and Stanton steal the show in MLB All-Star Game

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Wednesday, July 20, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted its first MLB All-Star Game in 42 years and it was worth the wait

Clayton Kershaw and Shohei Ohtani faced off in a thrilling battle between SoCal superstars

Pitchers were mic’d up on the mound… and it was wild

Hometown standout Giancarlo Stanton won MVP honors

PLUS: The come-from-behind win gave the American League its ninth consecutive All-Star Game victory

