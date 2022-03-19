L.A. outlasts Toronto in overtime

Despite being very shorthanded, the Los Angeles Lakers came out with very good energy, and they actually got off to a very good start for once.

After the Toronto Raptors responded and took an early lead, the Lakers had a response of their own and kept the game very close the whole way.

L.A. has done a very poor job of winning close ballgames this season, but tonight it actually did well in that department.

The Lakers were still anemic defensively, allowing Toronto to shoot 50.5 percent from the field and score 27 fast break points.

But they made many more big plays in crunch time than the Raptors did, which is why they came out on top in overtime, 128-123.

The Raptors aren’t a bad team either – the Lakers defeated a squad that has been playing well lately and had won 16 of their last 23 games coming into Friday.

Dwight Howard: B+

Howard got the job done defensively and on the boards. In 24 minutes he had six rebounds and a blocked shot, while he made one of his two shot attempts and went 5-of-7 from the free throw line.

He’s not quite the player he was two seasons ago when the Lakers won the world championship, but he’s still effective and useful when head coach Frank Vogel gives him any meaningful playing time.

Malik Monk: B-

Monk’s shot wasn’t falling that often, but he wasn’t that terrible on Friday. He went 4-of-9 from the field and 1-of-4 from 3-point range for nine points in 30 minutes.

Wenyen Gabriel: A

Gabriel’s energy was the X-factor for the Lakers on Friday. Although he got only three rebounds in 25 minutes, his effort on the boards and on the defensive end helped L.A. do just well enough in both categories to get the win.

Offensively, the 24-year-old was about as hot as one could be. He went 7-of-8 from the field while making all three of his 3-point attempts to finish with 17 points, which is a new career-high for him.

Gabriel even contributed as a passer with two assists, and he also blocked a key shot with 4.4 seconds left in overtime to secure the victory.

Russell Westbrook: A-

Westbrook played well for much of the game, attacking downhill while also hitting the open man off penetration. He even shot well from downtown, something he rarely does.

Late in regulation, however, it looked like he choked, as he rebounded a missed 3-pointer by LeBron James, backed up to the 3-point line and shot a wild attempt that ricocheted off the backboard and didn’t hit the rim with 12.5 seconds left.

But moments later, with L.A. still down by three, Westbrook stole the ball and pulled up for a frantic 3-pointer that sent the contest into OT.

The Leuzinger High alum finished with a triple-double: 22 points on 8-of-18 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 from downtown, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Kudos to him for coming through in the clutch and recovering quickly from what looked like a meme-worthy blooper.

LeBron James: A

James had a huge game, although it looked a little different than the ones he had recently against the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards.

Instead of going off for 50-plus points, he looked to get others involved, but he was still red-hot. He finished with 36 points on 15-of-26 shooting, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

James was also clutch tonight, as both of his blocked shots came in crunch time.

Austin Reaves: B+

Reaves struggled to hit his shot tonight, but he contributed in many other ways.

He grabbed seven rebounds, dished off six assists and got two steals to help the Lakers’ effort. He also came up big in crunch time with two rebounds and a field goal in overtime.

Stanley Johnson: B-

Johnson struggled from the field, shooting just 2-of-9 and missing both of his 3-point attempts, but he helped the Lakers out with his defense and overall effort.

The former lottery pick had three rebounds and two steals while contributing in an unexpected way with five assists.

D.J. Augustin: A-

Augustin certainly did well tonight in his role as backup point guard. He was 3-of-6 from the field, all of those shot attempts being 3-pointers, and although he had only one assist, he did not turn the ball over in 18 minutes of play.

Avery Bradley: A-

Bradley got hot tonight, shooting 4-of-8 from the field and 4-of-7 from downtown to finish with 14 points in 25 minutes. He also got three rebounds and had one assist and one steal.

