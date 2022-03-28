L.A. gets bitten by Pelicans

In the first half, it looked like the Los Angeles Lakers were headed to an easy win. They jumped out to a 12-0 lead and were up by as much as 23 at one point, as they were red-hot from 3-point range.

But the New Orleans Pelicans came out strong in the third quarter and pecked away at L.A.’s lead. The Lakers were only up by four at the end of the period, and with 8:12 left in the fourth quarter, the Pelicans took their first lead of the game.

L.A. just couldn’t recapture the focus, energy or execution it had in the first half, and it ended up falling 116-108.

This was a disappointing and inexcusable loss for the Lakers. It guarantees they will lose their season series with the Pelicans, which means L.A. will need to finish ahead of them in order to claim the ninth seed in the Western Conference and host the first game of the play-in tournament.

Austin Reaves: B

It didn’t seem like it, at least according to the eye test, but Reaves had a solid, effective outing on Sunday.

He missed both of his shot attempts, but he collected six rebounds and assists in 20 minutes while also adding one steal.

Dwight Howard: B

Howard got the start and played 33 minutes, grabbing 10 rebounds and scoring eight points, mostly off passes from his teammates.

But his defense on Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas left something to be desired, as he had 19 points and 12 boards.

Wenyen Gabriel: C

Gabriel had some stretches of good defense and hustle, and he did a good job of moving without the ball and flashing into the lane, which got him both of his field goals, which were layups.

But he had just two rebounds and no blocked shots in 18 minutes, and the Lakers could’ve used a little more offense from him, particularly from beyond the arc (he did not attempt any 3-pointers).

Russell Westbrook: A-

For the fifth straight game, Westbrook played up to the high standards that Lakers fans have had for him. He scored 18 points on 8-of-15 field goal shooting and 2-of-5 from downtown, got seven rebounds and dished off six assists in 32 minutes while limiting himself to three turnovers.

Story continues

Once again, he attacked with regularity, and he did a good job of converting on his layup attempts.

With about two minutes left, Westbrook grabbed two offensive rebounds on the same possession, which led to a 3-pointer from Malik Monk that helped keep L.A. in the contest. That’s the type of hustle and execution that was perhaps lacking from him until recently.

LeBron James: A

James came out hot early, and although he appeared to sprain his ankle in the second quarter, it didn’t seem to affect him that much, as he was still hot afterward in the second quarter.

But James didn’t attack the basket or push the ball much after his apparent ankle injury, either because he couldn’t or because he was trying to prevent aggravating it.

He certainly produced enough to help the Lakers have a chance to win, as he finished with 39 points on 14-of-27 shooting and 7-of-13 from downtown, plus nine rebounds, five assists and one block.

Carmelo Anthony: D

Anthony had little impact on Sunday’s contest, as he was 1-of-4 from the field in 15 minutes.

With the emergence of Wenyen Gabriel as a rotation player, Anthony has gotten 15 or fewer minutes in two of the last three games, presumably due to his age, offensive inconsistency and lack of defensive ability.

Stanley Johnson: D-

Johnson had even less impact than Anthony did. The 25-year-old didn’t attempt a single shot in 19 minutes, and he added just one rebound and one steal.

Malik Monk: A-

Monk certainly did just about all he needed to do off the bench to help the Lakers’ cause. He had 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting in 29 minutes along with six assists.

The one blemish on the stat sheet for him was that he was just 2-of-8 from 3-point land.

Talen Horton-Tucker: B-

Horton-Tucker, who has been in and out of the lineup lately as he’s been dealing with a sprained ankle, played 21 minutes on Sunday. He didn’t assert himself much, but he was 3-of-4 from the field for seven points and added one rebound and one assist.

He missed his only 3-point attempt of the game, which came with 3:25 left in the fourth quarter and the Lakers down by two. They could’ve used that trey from him, and they could’ve used more offense and penetration from him in general.

D.J. Augustin: A-

The veteran backup point guard gave the Lakers a lift with six points on 2-of-3 shooting, and all of his points came in the second quarter. Both of his made field goals were 3-pointers, something he has helped the team with since it signed him a few weeks ago.

1

1