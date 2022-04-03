L.A. falls to Denver Nuggets

Another day, another Lakers loss. It’s been like the hit early 1990s movie “Groundhog Day” for the Purple and Gold, and the curtain has almost come down on the team’s season.

For about three quarters, the Lakers were competitive with the playoff-bound Nuggets, giving their fans hope that they could get a win. But as has been the case all season, any stretch of solid play from this team has supplied nothing but false hope.

LeBron James sat this one out due to his sprained ankle. Although Anthony Davis’ sprained foot was still hurting and hampered him, he sucked it up and had another very strong game, often looking like his vintage self on the offensive end, and sometimes on defense as well.

But L.A. fell apart in the fourth quarter, as its soft defense allowed 34 points, and it suffered its sixth straight loss, 129-118.

Now the Lakers are 1.5 games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the final spot in the play-in tournament.

At this point, it will take a mini-miracle for L.A. to simply get into the tournament.

Avery Bradley: B+

Bradley was hot from the field, hitting 4-of-5 shots overall and 2-of-3 from 3-point land. He finished with 10 points in 26 minutes.

Dwight Howard: B

Howard started again, giving L.A. a big and strong frontcourt. He helped the Lakers on the boards while giving them another big body to throw at Jokic.

The veteran center grabbed seven rebounds in 23 minutes, and he went 3-of-5 from the field and 2-of-4 from the free throw line to score eight points. But his overall defense left something to be desired, as was the case with pretty much all of his teammates.

Malik Monk: C+

Monk was reasonably efficient, shooting 5-of-9 overall from the field to score 11 points in 32 minutes, but L.A. needed a lot more offense and initiative from him.

Although he did well as a passer with six assists, he also committed five turnovers while only hitting 1-of-3 from 3-point range.

Russell Westbrook: A-

With James out, Westbrook picked up the slack while looking energetic on Sunday. He attacked off the dribble in transition and early in the clock, not only looking to create for himself but also for his teammates.

Story continues

Westbrook finished with 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting, although he made just 5-of-10 free throws, while also adding 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, one blocked shot and just two turnovers. This loss can’t really be pinned on him.

Anthony Davis: A-

Davis was obviously dealing with discomfort today, but he competed hard and wanted to be out on the court as long as possible. Injury-prone or not, the man is a trooper.

It wasn’t a terribly efficient day for him, as he shot 11-of-25 from the field, but he made all six of his free throws and finished with 28 points, nine boards, eight assists, three blocked shots and two steals.

Even when he’s not 100 percent, Davis is a true superstar and one of the NBA’s best and most unique players.

Carmelo Anthony: C+

Anthony gave the Lakers a lift off the bench, but it was not an efficient game for him. He shot 8-of-18 from the field, but he was a dismal 1-of-7 from 3-point land, which is usually his specialty at this point in his career.

He was pretty effective today from the mid-post area, which is where he did most of his damage from in his heyday.

Overall, he had 17 points, two assists and two rebounds in 26 minutes.

Stanley Johnson: C+

Johnson only took two shots today, both of them 3-pointers, and made one of them. Just like many of his teammates, his defense was lacking, and he got only two rebounds in 16 minutes of play.

Wenyen Gabriel: C

Gabriel was often matched up against the Nuggets’ DeMarcus Cousins, and he simply couldn’t guard him, although on one play he made a great effort to block his shot.

The young forward scored a couple of easy baskets, but he only got one rebound in 11 minutes.

Talen Horton-Tucker: B

Horton-Tucker didn’t play for some reason on Friday, but today he got 18 minutes on Sunday and went 3-of-6 from the field to score seven points to go along with four rebounds and three assists.

Some more aggression from him would’ve helped the Lakers’ cause, especially since he did make his shots today when he did decide to take initiative.

D.J. Augustin: D

Augustin wasn’t able to get his job done today. He missed all but one of his five shot attempts and went 1-of-3 from downtown for just three points while adding just one assist in 17 minutes.

1

1