SUNDAY: The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 7 new deaths from Covid-19, as well as 8,891 new positive cases.

The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. Today’s data brings the County to a total of 27,546 deaths and 1,616,033 positive cases.

At time of reporting, 849 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19. Testing results are available for nearly 9,943,000 individuals with 15 percent of people testing positive. Today’s positivity rate clocks in at 10.8%.

SATURDAY: The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 6 new deaths from Covid-19, as well as 11,930 new positive cases.

The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. Today’s data brings the County to a total of 27,539 deaths and 1,607,142 positive cases.

At time of reporting, 850 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19. Today’s positivity rate clocks in at 10.7%.

