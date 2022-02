Kyrie Irving was eager to see James Harden traded to 76ers

The James Harden trade (Versions 1 + 2) ends up like this for Nets:Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, Taurean Prince, Rodions Kurucs, 2022+2024+2026 1sts, & four 1st rd swapsforBen Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, 76ers 2022 + 2027 1sts, 2024 Cavs 2nd, 89 games from Harden – 2:07 PM

