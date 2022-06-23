Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant not as close as they used to be

Here’s a better question: how likely is it that Durant retires with the Nets? His loyalty was always with Irving more than with the organization. According to comments made by ESPN’s Nick Friedell on SportsCenter, Durant and Irving aren’t as close as they used to be. “At every turn publicly, [Kevin Durant] has been there to support [Kyrie Irving], to say we need Kyrie, to say Kyrie can win a title with me here in Brooklyn. But I can tell you, I’ve been talking to people in the organization the last couple of weeks, when they finally sit down and talk to Kevin throughout the summer, they are trying to figure out if Kevin saw what everybody else saw. … The reason that whole season got sidetracked was because they couldn’t count on Kyrie, and they didn’t know if he was going to be out there. And the issue with Kevin is, he wants to win badly, he wants to be loyal to his friend. But I’ve been told that relationship, while very close, isn’t always as close as it appears to be.”

Said @Kendrick Perkins: “It’s not going to be a ‘might’ that Kevin Durant ‘might’ want out. He’s GOING to want out if the Brooklyn Nets don’t offer Kyrie that long-term extension.” – 9:54 PM

Windhorst thinks the Kyrie stuff is mostly “saber rattling” and most think he’ll be back in Brooklyn: “His opportunity to go to another team really doesn’t have a lot of teeth in it. If he’s really threatening, he would have to opt out … and take a $25-30M paycut (elsewhere).” – 3:54 PM

Woj: “Kevin Durant remains very connected to Kyrie Irving. They came together and are still together. Durant wants Kyrie back. What the Nets are risking if Kyrie does leave: Does Kevin Durant then ask for a trade?”

He says Kyrie’s best leverage to get a big deal is KD pressure. – 3:06 PM

cleveland.com/cavs/2022/06/2… – 12:50 PM

Woj lays out Kyrie Irving negotiations from a Nets perspective:

1. They wanna stay “disciplined” on an extension

2. They understand they’re running the risk of alienating Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/9TF9NVo9H3 – 12:16 PM

Why? Because Kevin Durant is his homie. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski laid it out for us in a recent report on ESPN+. If Irving leaves, there’s a chance KD might leave, too. And Brooklyn doesn’t want that. “For everything owner Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks did to assemble one of the modern NBA’s most talented Big 3s, Irving’s impenetrable connection to Durant looms as a domino to the dismantling of the roster. Brooklyn is straddling the narrowest of walkways: Keeping conviction on Irving’s contract talks and keeping Durant’s desire to stay a Net.” -via For The Win / June 23, 2022

Woj laid out the nightmare scenario for the Nets — which is a dream scenario for every other team: Irving’s exit leading to a KD trade demand. Kyrie Irving’s search for leverage on his contract discussions with the Brooklyn Nets won’t be found with the threat of a $30 million pay cut to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, but the sum of the franchise’s deepest fears: Irving walks, and Kevin Durant wants a trade. -via SB Nation / June 23, 2022

Matt Sullivan, who got a front row seat as some of the drama unfolded in Brooklyn as he wrote his book ‘Can’t Knock The Hustle’ shared some of the dysfunction he witnessed. “I just remember not being able to talk to the management, talk to the coaches, talk to anyone without them being kind of scared of these guys. Including Kenny Atkinson, who built this whole program up,” Sullivan said in an interview on the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. “He’s kinda saying, ‘Let’s leave KD, the Maserati, in the case, and let Kyrie be Kyrie.’ But Kyrie goes behind his back and gets him fired. Kenny Atkinson is left wondering if he should fly halfway across the country and have a talk with this guy.” -via Heavy.com / June 23, 2022