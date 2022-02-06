Kyrie Irving, Blake Griffin discuss Nets’ level of concern during eight-game losing streak

Kyrie Ivring driving vs Nuggets

The Nets lost their eighth-straight game on Sunday afternoon on the road against the Denver Nuggets, and are now in the mix for the NBA Play-In Tournament as the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Veteran forward Blake Griffin spoke to media following the 124-104 loss, and addressed the team’s level of concern amid their losing streak.

“Very high,” Griffin said.

Point guard Kyrie Irving was also asked about the level of concern right now, and said the team’s main goal is to get healthy so they can get back on the winning track.

“First thing’s first is getting healthy, and then setting our team up for the rest of the season post this trade deadline,” Irving said.

The Nets have gone 2-9 since Kevin Durant suffered a knee injury on Jan. 15 that has kept him sidelined since then. Griffin touched on how injuries to not just Durant but a number of other players has affected them during the losing streak, but it’s still no excuse.

“I mean every team needs health, every team needs their best players, it’s not a secret,” Griffin said. “No having KD, not having James [Harden], not having LaMarcus [Aldridge], not having Joe [Harris], I mean we have four starters out. That’s obviously a problem. That’s not an excuse, nobody still likes losing eight-straight so we just got to keep fighting.”

Irving was then asked about how the team could look for the rest of the season after the upcoming trade deadline on Feb. 10.

“I can’t do the hypotheticals, we’ll see, I can’t do the hypotheticals,” Irving said. “We just got to keep our head’s on straight right now, and understand that from the perspective where everybody is sitting down and watching us, it’s easy to judge us. It’s easy to say, ‘Well this could happen, that could happen.’ Look at our organization, look at our team up and down and then make your criticism, which is respectful.

“But for us in this locker room, we’re just rocking with who we have healthy, day to day. When we’re practicing, just trying to get a good feel of who’s out there and tendencies. So guy’s haven’t really played a long time with me, and I’m a centerpiece, one of the centerpieces. And I take it very personal when I go home and we don’t win, and I felt like, ‘OK I could’ve hit a few more shots or I could’ve done a few more things here.’

He made it clear that the team is focused on who’s healthy and playing each day and improving after the tough road trip, not about potential trades or other acquisitions.

“But ultimately, we’re trying to figure it out based on the experience we have on this road trip or when I’m playing. There’s some frustration that’s lying in there, but we just made some jumps and we’ve taken some step backs. That’s part of being in the NBA, growing, learning.”