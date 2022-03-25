Kyren Williams improves 40-time at Notre Dame pro day

Notre Dame held their annual pro day on Friday and among the biggest stories of the day centered around running back Kyren Williams and if he could improve his 40-time after a disappointing showing at the NFL combine last month. Although Williams wasn’t blazing fast on Friday, he was a step quicker which will only help his draft stock.

Williams ran a 4.65 40-yard dash at the combine and was able to shave off just over one-tenth of a second during Friday’s run as he clocked in at 4.54. Again, it’s not going to turn heads for sticking out but it is a markable improvement.

You can watch it below courtesy of the Notre Dame football Twitter account.

It won’t have him soaring up the boards but will hopefully show enough to keep him from a significant slide.

Related:

5 potential landing spots for Kyren Williams in NFL draft