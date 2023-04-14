Kylie Minogue, Jane Curtin & Eliza Coupe Cast In Netflix’s Shondaland Drama – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has rounded out the cast as production begins for its Shondaland murder-mystery The Residence, including Kylie Minogue—who will play herself—Jane Curtin (SNL) and Eliza Coupe (Pivoting).

Additional cast includes Julieth Restrepo (Griselda), Sumalee Montano (The Lost Symbol), James Babson (For The People), Izzy Diaz (Good Trouble), Paul Fitzgerald (Dare Me), Roslyn Gentle (Nightbitch), Chris Grace (Superstore), Juliette Jeffers (Tulsa King), Nathan Lovejoy (The Good Place), E. L. Losada (Los Frikis), Mel Rodriguez (Last Man on Earth), Brett Tucker (Big Leap) and Rebecca Field (Shameless).

(Clockwise L-R) Izzy Diaz, Julieth Restrepo, Rebecca Field, James Babson, Sumalee Montano, Nathan Lovejoy, E.L. Losada, Mel Rodriguez, Brett Tucker and Juliette Jeffers. Maya Adrabi/Carlos Felipe/Bjoern Kommerell/Troy Blendell/Robin Emtage/Kathy Luu/Luke Fontana/Desiree Dundr Rodriguez/Nathaniel Kiwi/Courtesy

Using Kate Andersen Brower’s book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House as a jumping-off point, the eight-episode series is described as “a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and back stairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.” Its premise: 132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective (Uzo Aduba). One disastrous State Dinner.

In addition to Aduba, Andre Braugher, Edwina Findley, Molly Griggs, Jason Lee, Ken Marino, Al Mitchell, Dan Perrault, Bronson Pinchot, Susan Kelechi Watson, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Mary Wiseman and Randall Park were previously announced to have joined the cast.

Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers serve as executive producers of the drama alongside showrunner Paul William Davies.