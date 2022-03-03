Kylie Minogue ‘forever grateful’ to ‘Neighbours’

Kylie Minogue found fame in Neighbours. (PA Media on behalf of So TV)

Kylie Minogue has said she will be “forever grateful” to Neighbours after it was announced that the soap has been axed.

The Australian drama will end in June after a near 37-year run, after UK broadcaster Channel 5 decided it was dropping the show from its schedule.

Minogue, who found fame playing Ramsay Street’s Charlene from 1986 to 1988, posted a message on Twitter saying: “I’ll be forever grateful for the experience & the friends I made on @neighbours.

“We had no idea how big the show would become and how passionately viewers would take it to heart.

“Pure love!”

She added: “I can still hear Madge calling … CHARLENE!!!!”

The soap’s future had been hanging in the balance after Channel 5 confirmed its deal was coming to an end.

It was hoped that another backer could be found.

However, on Thursday, the soap tweeted: “We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June.”

It went on: “Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show.”

Jason Donovan, who starred as Charlene’s love interest Scott, has teased that the pair could reunite in the finale.

Speaking on 98FM’s Big Breakfast, he said: “Well look I’m not going to say there hasn’t been a discussion about it because you know there is a possibility.

“But I can’t say it’s going to happen because that wouldn’t be the truth you know, so I don’t know is the answer to that.”

Neighbours started in 1985.

