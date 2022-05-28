Kylie Minogue Celebrates Her 54th Birthday with Throwback Childhood Photo: ‘So Overwhelmed’

kylie minogue

Jamie Mccarthy/Getty Kylie Minogue

Birthday wishes are in order for Kylie Minogue!

On Saturday, the “Can’t Get You out of My Head” singer celebrated her 54th birthday and received many messages from fans worldwide.

“Oh my …. When you’re so overwhelmed by the birthday love,” she wrote in the caption of a throwback childhood photo on Instagram. “Thank you for your lovely messages. Sending all the love right back to each and every one of you 😍🥰😘.”

In the black-and-white photo, a young Minogue looks adorable with perfectly coiffed curls and bangs as she rests her head of her hand with a cheeky smile.

Back in 2020, the Australian singer spoke to PEOPLE about her relationship with longtime boyfriend Paul Solomons. The couple has been together since 2018.

“In a nutshell, he’s a great guy. He’s so caring and supportive,” Minogue said of Solomons, the creative director of British GQ. “He has a wicked sense of humor, he has his own life and his own career going on. So we meet in the middle somewhere.”

kylie minogue

David Bennett/Getty Kylie Minogue & Paul Solomons

“Yeah, it’s just … it’s good — and there’s a lot to be said for that,” she continued.

Most recently, the couple attended ABBA’s Voyage digital concert residency together on Thursday in a rare red carpet appearance.