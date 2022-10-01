Kylie Jenner Was Filmed Looking “Awkward And Uncomfortable” At Paris Fashion Week And It’s Reminded Fans About Her Long-Running Dislike Of Fame

NextShark

TikTok video of woman kicked out of Korean BBQ restaurant for being alone has netizens divided

A woman said she ended up in tears after being asked to leave a Korean barbecue restaurant in Fullerton, California, because she was alone. Sunshine Chavez, who describes herself as “just a girl that’s passionate about cooking,” took to TikTok to share her unfortunate experience, which occurred at Bwon Shabu & BBQ at 1841 W. Orangethorpe Ave. earlier this week. In her 15-second TikTok video, a staff member can be heard telling Chavez that the restaurant only accepts a minimum of “two orders” while showing her the policy in print.